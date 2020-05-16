

ARMSTRONG,

Margaret Emily:



On the evening of May 11, Margaret (Tiny) Armstrong of Paraparaumu Beach, died at Vincentians in Wellington. Mother of Gabriel, Rae, Sally, Ian and Paul. Grandmother of Ebony, Zak, Lauren, Miranda, Samantha, Tamlin, Vallisa, Simon, Leo, and Miles. And Great grandmother of Bonny-Mae, Dexter, Tom and Oscar. Born in Western Australia in 1932, Margaret is the youngest of her siblings and is survived by her brother Mick Toovey. She was loved and will be missed and forever remembered by her Australian and New Zealand family and friends. Her children would like to thank the staff at Wellington Hospital, Vincentians, Mary Potter Hospice and the home carers for their excellent care, help, and support. Margaret's funeral will be held soon. Due to the need to restrict numbers please RSVP Sally 021 126 2442.





