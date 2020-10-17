ANDERSON, Margaret Joan
(nee Sawtell):
7.11.1940 - 27.9.2020
Formerly of Wellington; in Hobart, Tasmania. Mum (Margaret) you will be in our hearts always. Loving mother of Neil Anderson, Darrin McInnes (dec) and Shelley McInnes. Wife of Captain Dennis Anderson (dec), and daughter of Phyllis and Bert Sawtell (both dec). Loving grandmother to Zoe, Ella and Samantha. Sister of Peter Sawtell (dec) and Raewyn Crandle. Sister-in-law of Joe and Linda. Accomplished, with a colourful personality, Margaret made an impression on people. Margaret was loved and will be sadly missed by her family and close friends.
Sail on Margaret.
Margaret's funeral and cremation will take place in Hobart. A memorial service for Margaret will be held in Wellington. Many thanks to Jan and Seamus and the Hobart Police. Messages for the family to Millingtons Funeral Services, 25 McIntyre Street, Mornington, Tasmania, Australia 7018, or email: [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2020