Service Information
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel
Airlie Road
Plimmerton
AMEY, Margaret Emma:
Passed away peacefully at Longview Enliven Rest Home, Tawa, on Friday, November 15, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rob & Dee, and Louise & Wayne. Adored grandmother of Tessa, Wade, Jessica, Blair, and great-grandmother of Lennox and Tatem. A funeral service for Margaret will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Plimmerton on Thursday November 21, 2019, at 2.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2019
