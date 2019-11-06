Margaret ALLARDYCE

ALLARDYCE,
Margaret Isabel:
On November 2, 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Stephen Hope, David and Susan, Andrew (deceased) and Melissa, and John and Kim. Much loved Nanna Bear of Will, Neve; Max, Harry; Kaleb and Shelby, Arnie, Ally, and Charlotte. A loved daughter of the late Eileen and Egbert Feist. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kate and Ian Williams, Graham and Kathleen Feist, and Bryan and Rochelle Feist. A loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Margaret's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
