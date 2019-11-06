ALLARDYCE,
Margaret Isabel:
On November 2, 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Stephen Hope, David and Susan, Andrew (deceased) and Melissa, and John and Kim. Much loved Nanna Bear of Will, Neve; Max, Harry; Kaleb and Shelby, Arnie, Ally, and Charlotte. A loved daughter of the late Eileen and Egbert Feist. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kate and Ian Williams, Graham and Kathleen Feist, and Bryan and Rochelle Feist. A loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Margaret's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 6, 2019