AITKEN, Margaret Mary:
Peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village on 6 October 2020. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sharon & Tom, Sean & Kate. Nan to Nicholas, Sophia, James, and Lottie; Rebecca, Lydia, and Michaela, and great-grandmother to Harvey. Special thanks and appreciation to the staff of Malvina Major Retirement Village for their special care and support of Margaret. No flowers by request. Messages for the family may be left in Margaret's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz Margaret's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Joseph, Brougham Street, Wellington, on Tuesday 13 October 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. The service will be live streamed, you can access the link via www.tributes.co.nz
'Queen of Ireland' R.I.P.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2020