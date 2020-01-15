WEIGHTMAN, Marga
(nee Drescher):
Left us on Thursday, 19th December 2019, at Hutt Hospital, aged 92 years. Born in Osterode, Germany and a New Zealander for the past 67 years. Dearly loved and devoted Mum of Fiona. Family to the Stanzes. Close friend of Anne and John, Annette, Margaret, Peter, Joycelyn and Graeme.
She will be greatly missed.
Messages to the 'Weightman Family' may be left in Marga's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 15, 2020