Service Information
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Church of St Joseph
1 Pine Avenue
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

GALLAGHER,
Marcus James (Mark):
(RNZAF Rtd WO Q77317) At Hutt Hospital on 14 October 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of 58 years of Shirley. Loved father of Ian, Peter and Claire. Loved father-in-law of Sheryl and Deb. Loved Grandad of Michael, Thomas, Katelin and Jasmine. Loved brother of Brian, Stuart (dec) and John (dec). Messages to the 'Gallagher Family' may be left in Marcus' tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Marcus' Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Joseph, 1 Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt, on Monday, 19 October, at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2020
