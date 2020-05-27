STEYN, Marc Nicholas:
Passed away in Nelson on 29 April 2020, from cancer, aged 57. The compassionate, generous and loving younger son of Bridget (Pahiatua), and much loved and valued younger brother of Bernie (Whanganui). He loved his families, his faithful dog Harry, his mountain-biking, and his music. Marc was well-known in and around Nelson over many years for his gigs, singing and songwriting. Special thanks and love to his wife Susa and family for their love and their care of him, especially this last year. We miss you so much dear, brave Marc. A Celebration of Marc's life will take place in Nelson at a later date. Messages to [email protected] or [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2020