JAGJIVAN, Manjula Nathu:
Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Nursing Home on Sunday 4th October 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved mother of Sita Mistry, Nemi Panchal, Dinesh Nathu (dec), Raymond Nathu, Nina Nathu and Desi Nathu. Dearly loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at the Karori Main Chapel, Karori, Wellington, on Friday 9th October at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Blind Low Vision NZ would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2020