MACKAY, Malina:
(Formerly from the Isle of Lewis, Scotland). Passed away peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on Tuesday, 23rd June 2020, aged 94 years, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Murdo MacKay. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mairi & Ron, Duncan & Elaine, Ann & Mike. Loved nana of Leanne, Chrissy, Al, Moana, Lewis, Calum, Fraser, Callan, Tessa, and loving great-grandmother. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Longview Home and the staff at ED and ward 5 of Wellington Regional Hospital. Messages to the family may be sent C/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. The Service for Malina will be held at Tawa Union Church, 6 Elena Place, Tawa, Wellington, on Wednesday, 1st July 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020