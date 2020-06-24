WELCH,
Malcolm C (Archie):
Venerable Archdeacon Emeritus, JP Retired. On 22 June 2020 at the Wood Rest Home, Nelson, aged 90. Dearly loved husband of Valetta. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Bronwyn and John, Grant and Sen, Petrina and Jeremy. Loved Da of Kimberley, Anita, and Michelle; David, and Kirsty; Anna, Emily, and Daniel; and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Barnabas Fund www.barnabasfund.org/nz/donate Friends of Malcolm are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, 30A Vanguard Street, Nelson, on Friday 26 June at 11.00am, to be followed by his interment at St Michael's Anglican Church Cemetery at Waimea West.
Well done good and
faithful servant.
Matt 25:21
Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2020