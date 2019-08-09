THOMAS, Malcolm John:
Of Paraparaumu Beach, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, 5 August 2019; in his 94th year. Loving husband of the late Pam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jenny and Paul, Susan and Colin, Kathy and John, David and Rachel. Special grandad of Laura, Bronwyn and Madeleine; Thomas and Phillippa; Matthew and Lisa; Grace, Matilda and William; and great-grandad of Sophia and Ty; Roisin and Niamh; and Kirby. Our heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctors at Wellington Regional Hospital and Kenepuru Community Hospital for their care and support. Messages to the Thomas family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In accordance with Malcolm's wishes, a private family service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 9, 2019