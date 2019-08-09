Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm THOMAS. View Sign Death Notice



Of Paraparaumu Beach, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, 5 August 2019; in his 94th year. Loving husband of the late Pam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jenny and Paul, Susan and Colin, Kathy and John, David and Rachel. Special grandad of Laura, Bronwyn and Madeleine; Thomas and Phillippa; Matthew and Lisa; Grace, Matilda and William; and great-grandad of Sophia and Ty; Roisin and Niamh; and Kirby. Our heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctors at Wellington Regional Hospital and Kenepuru Community Hospital for their care and support. Messages to the Thomas family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In accordance with Malcolm's wishes, a private family service has been held.





