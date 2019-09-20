SWIFT, Malcolm (Swifty):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Te Hopai Rest Home on 18 September 2019. Loved husband of Christine, father of Carolyn, Gary, Jonathan, and father-in-law of Ruth. Loved brother of his family in England, Robert, June, Keith and their families.
Loved and Missed.
Our thanks to the staff at MAPU Ward and Ward 5 South Wellington Public Hospital. Also thanks for the truly wonderful care he received at Te Hopai Rest Home. Special thanks to the members of the Island Bay Bowling Club for their on-going friendship over the years. Messages to the Swift family may be left in Malcolm's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Malcolm will be held at the Island Bay Bowling Club, 276 The Parade, Island Bay, at 11.00am on Monday 23rd September, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 20, 2019