SAVAGE,
Malcolm William (Malcy):
Peacefully at Lansdowne Court on 24th November 2019, aged 69. Very dearly loved and cherished husband of Kathy. Cherished father and father-in-law of Chelle & Matt, Ange & Shawn, Poss & Tim, Manz & Huw, and Lolz & Reg. Beloved Poppa of Cam, George; Sophie, Emily; Toby, James; Zara, Millie, Willow; Hare, Maddie, the late Taylor, and Kenz. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Elizabeth & Trevor, and Raeline & the late Peter. Loved by whanau and extended whanau. A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, at 1.00pm, on Friday 29th November 2019. A special thanks to Dr Pete Morrison and the staff at Lansdowne Court.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2019