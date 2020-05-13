Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm RUDMAN. View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date ESSC Death Notice



Malcolm Stuart (Mal):

Left us suddenly on 10th May 2020, aged 83. Loved husband of Mary for 56 years. Beloved father of David (deceased), Paul and Joanna. Father-in-law of Chris and great friend of Anne, Don and Sharyne. Awesome Grandad of Jesse & Aleisha, Kyle, Gemma, Shannyn and Rachel. Loved Great-Grandad of Nevaeh and Laikyn. Loved brother of Don and Joan (deceased), Shirley and Ron (deceased), and Isobel and Gill. Loved Uncle of all his nephews and nieces. You filled our lives with so much love and our hearts are shattered now you've gone. We have wonderful memories of you and we will give you the send-off you deserve. Thanks to the Eastbourne Fire Brigade, especially Zart, and the Wellington Free Ambulance. At Malcolm's request a private cremation will be held. A memorial service will be held at the ESSC at a later date. Messages to 11 Makaro Street, Eastbourne.







