McLEAVEY, Malcolm Keith



The extended McLeavey Family wish to express our heartfelt thanks to all who supported us in various ways, before and following the unexpected passing of Malcolm on September 30, 2020. To the St John Ambulance Paramedics, the Otaki Volunteer Fire Brigade and the Westpac Helicopter Personnel, we cannot thank you enough. We have been humbled by the outpouring of kindness by way of food, flowers, cards, phone calls, emails, text messages, visits and the extensive donations to St John Ambulance Otaki. Personal thanks to Debbie and Sandy, District Nurses of Otaki for their years of supporting Malcolm, medically and emotionally. All staff members of the ICU Ward at Wellington Hospital who treated Malcolm and our Family with the utmost respect. To the hundreds who shared in our farewell to Malcolm at the Otaki Racecourse on October 7, especially the "Goodmans" Family and Staff, the 4WD Brotherhood, those who shared their personal memories at the Service, the many family and friends and the Transport Mates for bringing Malcolm from home and then in Convoy to the Otaki Cemetery. We are comforted in the knowledge Malcolm touched so many wonderful people during his 49 years. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation to each and every one of you.



Keith & Lorraine



