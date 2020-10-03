McLEAVEY, Malcolm Keith:
Of Otaki, aged 49 years. Passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. Dearly loved father of Seamus (Ireland), Ayden and partner of Gemma (Otaki). Dearly loved son of Keith and Lorraine McLeavey (Otaki). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Helen McLeavey and Sarah-Jane Hamblin, and Lyndal and Brent Marshall. Loved uncle of Hayley, Emma and Oaklan. A service for Malcolm will be held at the Otaki Maori Racing Club, 47 Te Roto Road, Otaki, on Wednesday 7th October 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's Otaki may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020