CURTIS, Malcolm Arthur:
Passed peacefully on 4 December 2019, at Sprott House. Husband of the late Esther. Father and father-in-law of Christine and Keith, Rachael and Russell, Kathleen and Brian and the late Bruce and Kelly. Grandfather of Georgia and Richard, Sam and Ben, Jade and Monae, Oliva and Hayden. Great-grandfather of Charlotte, Cameron and Korben. Messages to the Curtis family may be left in Malcolm's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123 Wellington 6242. A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown on Thursday 12 December 2019, at 2pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019