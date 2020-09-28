BRAZENDALE, Malcolm:
Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, on Saturday 26th September 2020. Aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Charles, Keith, Robert and Kerryl, Andrew and Ilonka. Grandad to four granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren, and loved step-dad, step-grandad and step-great-grandad. Messages to Brazendale family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Malcolm will be held in The Terracehaven Chapel, on Thursday 1st October, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. To view the livestream please email [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2020