BRANNAN,
Malcolm John (John):
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 87, on September 10, 2019. Formerly of Gables Retirement Village. Husband of Sylvia (dec), brother of Barbara, uncle of Anne and Joy, friend of Doreen (dec), Lisa and Barry, and Graeme. Special thanks to Darshani for the special care and attention she gave to John. A service for John will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, at 2.00pm on Monday 16 September 2019, followed by private cremation. All messages to the "Brannan" family, P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019