BLOOMFIELD,
Malcolm James (Mal):
Peacefully on Sunday 24th November 2019 at Hutt Hospital surrounded by family. Aged 90. Devoted husband of the late Pat. Wonderful father and father-in-law to Rob & Carol, and Anne & Alan Berry. Proud grandfather to Chris & Marielle, Richard & Kaya and Samuel & Zavier. Mal was loved, admired and respected by all who knew him. Many thanks to the staff on the Orthopaedic and Rehab Wards for their excellent care of Dad. All communications to the Bloomfield Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. A service for Mal will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 4.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019