ANGELL,
Malcolm Lewis Jih Yeow:
Died in Montreal on 29 May 2020. Aged 46. Dearly loved youngest son of Norman (dec) and Shirley Angell. Awesome brother and brother-in-law to Ivan and Jo. Crazy Uncle Malcolm to Dylan and Pepper. Loved nephew and cousin to Margaret, Owen, John, Jill, Helen and Shirley Young; Greg, Ruth, and Glynis Angell; and Pat, Jeremy and Tony Yung.
Malcolm was a precious, irreplaceable friend who will be missed by many.
A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 9 July at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Skylight's Flashlight Fund at www.skylight.org.nz/donate.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020