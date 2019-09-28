ANDERSON,
Malcolm Ewen (Mal):
Dearly loved son of Ian and the late Marie Anderson. Loving father to Chelsea and Callum Anderson, loved brother of Melisse Anderson, special friend to Vicky Laws. Loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Loved ex partner of Janine Laing.
"He will be dearly missed"
A celebration of Mal's life will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday 2 October 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Anderson family" C/- P.O. Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2019