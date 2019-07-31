TUUINA, Makerita:
On 29 July 2019, peacefully at her home in Taita, Lower Hutt, surrounded by her family, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tafili Tuuina, loved mother of Autagavaia Manualii Faauuga & Eteveni, Lealailepule Fereti & Malo, Tagaloa Peka & Paulo, Aualiitia Farani & Tahirih, Tiresa, Aotoa & Loli Sila, Siligi & Mafutaga, Pastor Tuuina & Pau, and Latafale. Loved by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family service to celebrate Makerita's life will be held at The Carpenters House Church, 17 George Street, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 6.00pm. The final service will be held on Thursday 1st August 2019, 10.00am at The Carpenters House Church, followed by her burial at Atakarawa Cemetery.
Faamolemole taofi le malo
Published in Dominion Post on July 31, 2019