Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Death Notice

BAILEY, Major Lola:
Promoted to Glory on 2 September 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Mercedes, Avon, Annessa (deceased) and Narina, and dear mother-in-law of Jonathan, Lee and Matthew. Adoring grandmother to Noah, Holly, Hope, Liberty, and Caleb.
A Good and Faithful Servant of the Lord, the Heavenly Canvas is now complete.
She will be greatly missed
by all who she touched.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at The Salvation Army, 99 Church St, Otahuhu, Auckland, on Saturday 7 September at 10.00am.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 4, 2019
