Maidie SETZ

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maidie SETZ.
Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
Cnr Fergusson Drive & Ward St
Wellington, Wellington
045288924
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
Cnr Fergusson Drive & Ward St
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

SETZ, Maidie Lorna:

Passed away peacefully in the care of Heretaunga Rest Home, Silverstream, on Saturday, 26 September 2020; aged 81 years. Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, nana and friend. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at alzheimers.org.nz Messages to the 'Setz Family' may be left in Maidie's tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Maidie will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 16 October at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.


logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.