SETZ, Maidie Lorna:
Passed away peacefully in the care of Heretaunga Rest Home, Silverstream, on Saturday, 26 September 2020; aged 81 years. Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, nana and friend. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at alzheimers.org.nz Messages to the 'Setz Family' may be left in Maidie's tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Maidie will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 16 October at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2020