SAMPSON, Magdalene Dolly

(nee Swaine):

26 January 1934 -

16 August 2020

After an illness bravely borne, Dolly passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton on Sunday 16 August 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert William (Bob), and much loved mother and mother-in-law to Lisa, Eric & Katie, Karen & Mark, Robert, Desmond & Jo. Treasured Grandy to all her beautiful grandchildren Danielle & Natalie; Evie, Sylvie & Isla; Jamie & Nikki; Lee & James and Lou & Oralee, and Great-Grandy to Kaela & Jake; Izzy, Lyssa & Finn; Emerson & Olly. A precious sibling to her 5 sisters and 3 brothers, and a dear sister-in-law and beloved aunty and great-aunt to her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and dear friends from far flung corners of the world including HK, China, Japan, UK, USA, Canada, Malta, Australia and New Zealand.

Our hearts go out to all those who loved you and who have lost you too soon.

You were so wonderful to us all, always caring and

always loving.

We love you so much Mum, we will never forget you.

A Requiem Mass will be held at St Pius X Church, 57 Pine Avenue, Melville, Hamilton, on Friday 11 September at 1.00pm, followed by refreshments. A private reception will be held afterwards at Karen & Mark's home, details to be advised. Flowers are welcome and/or donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, a favourite charity of Dolly's. All communications to the Sampson Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ





