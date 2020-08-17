PANTAZIS, Magdalene:
Born 18 May 1934 Plomari, Greece and passed away on 14 August 2020 Wellington, New Zealand aged 86 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria, Dimitra, Denny, Eleni, Christina and Alex. Devoted and proud grandmother of Zoe, Sophia, Dimitri, Thodori, Zisi, Orestes and Phaidon. Much loved aunty of Yuliya and Hamit and their family. Loved sister-in-law of Lyudmyla and other family in Ukraine. Treasured sister and aunty of family in Greece and Australia.
Your cheerful smile and kind heart will be missed by many. Forever in our hearts
and memories.
In light of the current health pandemic, a church service with farewell will be held soon, details TBC. Condolences to the family can be offered at the family home Monday and Tuesday between 2pm-7pm. Mb: 0211288252
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2020