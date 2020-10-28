TOFTS,
Mafalda Doris (Folly):
(W3531, WAL, WAAF, 1942-1947)
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Titahi Bay. On Monday, 26th October 2020, peacefully at home. In her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Ken, and loving mother and mother-in-law of Kenny (dec), Norman (dec) & Denise, Michael & Donna, Robin & Fay, Garry (dec), Ian & Linda, and Kim. Loved Nana and Old Nana of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Folly's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 10.30am on Friday, 30 October 2020, followed by interment at Whenua Tapu Services Cemetery, Pukerua Bay.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 28, 2020