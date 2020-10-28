Mafalda TOFTS

Guest Book
  • "Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories..."
    - Lyn & Ken Agent
  • "to Kim and families. Our thoughts are with you at this sad..."
    - Larry and trish tait
  • "R.I.P MY BEAUTIFUL NANA SO MANY PRECIOUS MEMORIES 2..."
  • "R.I.P NANA U R NOW WITH GRANDDA & DAD I LOVE & MISS U NANA..."
  • "Hi Robin and Fay, sorry to hear of you mother's death,..."
    - John Barron
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

TOFTS,
Mafalda Doris (Folly):
(W3531, WAL, WAAF, 1942-1947)
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Titahi Bay. On Monday, 26th October 2020, peacefully at home. In her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Ken, and loving mother and mother-in-law of Kenny (dec), Norman (dec) & Denise, Michael & Donna, Robin & Fay, Garry (dec), Ian & Linda, and Kim. Loved Nana and Old Nana of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Folly's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 10.30am on Friday, 30 October 2020, followed by interment at Whenua Tapu Services Cemetery, Pukerua Bay.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 28, 2020
