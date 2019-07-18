PARTRIDGE, Madge

Dorothy (nee Barnes):

You have impacted and influenced all of our lives in so many different ways. Thank you for all you have done for each and every one of us. We miss you and you will always be in our hearts. We hope you and Pappa are having a wonderful celebration in Heaven.

"May the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face towards you and give you peace." Numbers 6:24-26

Love your grandchildren, Rachael, Rebecca, Vincent, Hilary (dec), Samuel, Stuart, Timothy, Ella, Emily and Jonathan xoxo.



