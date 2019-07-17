PARTRIDGE, Madge Dorothy
(nee Barnes):
On Tuesday 16 July 2019, peacefully at Winara Care Home; in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Kelvin, Janet and Mark, Ngaire and Stephen. Loving Nana of Rachael, Rebecca, Vincent, Hilary (dec), Sam, Stuart, Tim, Ella, Emily, and Jonathan. Sadly missed by extended family and treasured friends. A special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Winara Care Home. A service to celebrate Madge's life will be held at Tawa Baptist Church, 229 Main Road, Tawa, on Friday 19 July 2019 at 3.00pm, followed by private interment. Messages may be sent to
[email protected]
gmail.com or to PO Box 300, Waikanae.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on July 17, 2019