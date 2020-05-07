MERSI,
Madeline (née George):
Died peacefully on Tuesday, 5 May 2020, aged 87. Much loved wife of Giovanni (John), and mother of Paul, Peter & Claire, and Marina & Ian. Beloved Yiayia to Geneviève, Alex, Milvia, Gabriella, Marina, Daniella, and James. Thanks to the marvellous staff at the Rita Angus Retirement Village and Dr. Keenan for their long-standing and devoted care. In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of Madeline's retail background, please do something to support a locally-owned business. Messages and tributes to 'the Mersi family' may be left in Madeline's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Madeline's funeral service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Wellington but will be delayed until the Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed and will be confirmed in another notice on Wednesday next week.
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2020