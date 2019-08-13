HOWIE, Madeline Joan:
On Sunday 11th August 2019, peacefully at Charles Fleming Retirement Village, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Howie and Henry Kennedy. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gwynneth & Ron, and the late Lynn. Loved grandmother of Nicola & Stuart, Henry & Victoria and great-grandmother of Alexander and Isabella. Loved step-mother and grandmother of the Kennedy family. Loved sister of Ann Kinaston. Special thanks to the staff at Charles Fleming and the doctors at Waikanae Health Centre for their wonderful care of Madeline. A service to celebrate Madeline's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Saturday 17th August at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019