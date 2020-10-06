Madeleine GATES

Death Notice

GATES, Madeleine Eleanor:
On October 4, 2020 peacefully at home in Masterton. Dearly loved wife of Mick. Loved mother of Keith and Tina (Wellington), Brian and Marcy (Conneticut), David (Auckland). Loved Nana of her grandchildren, Rosalyn, Mackenzie, Isabella and Bryn. Messages may be posted C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. Special thanks to Dr Jack Wharton and the palliative care team for their support of Madeleine. A service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Friday 9 October at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 6, 2020
