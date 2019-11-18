NAHONA,
Macrina Paul (Mackie):
of Levin. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 16 November 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Cherished husband of Priscilla, and much loved dad of Reihana. Loved brother of Emily, John, Phyllis, Rosita, Ned, Karen, Graham and Benny. Loved son of Ned & Ruta (both deceased). Loved son-in-law of Maisie & Moki, and Peter & Lovey, and brother-in-law of George and Lindsay. Tangi will be held at Parere marae on Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 11am followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2019