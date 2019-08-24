

ZONDAG, Machteld

Wilhelmina (Marcia):

Passed away peacefully at Sevenoaks Hospital, Paraparaumu on Sunday 21 July 2019, in the company of her family. Aged 92. Loved daughter of the late Lucia & Lucas Jansen. Wife of the late Rudy Zondag and Harry de Hoog. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Luke and Joke Jansen and the late Ploon and Klaas Borgers. Adored aunt of Rob Borgers and Linda Mauger; Henrietta and Ray Latham; Lucy Davies and Kevin Bird; Carolien Tumundo; Paula and Rob Winning; Luke and Mel Jansen; and the late Linda Mountford, as well as great-aunt to 18 nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate Machteld's life will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa street, Paraparaumu on Wednesday 28 August at 11am. Messages for "the Zondag Family" may be sent c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

