STONE, Mabel Florence

(nee Simpson):

Died August 12, 2019 in her own home, surrounded by family as she had wished. Loved wife of Peter Stone (deceased). Also loved by her whole mob: Mike and Jen, Paul and Shona, Marty and Chryss, Kate, Jane and Chris, 8 grandchildren and all others she proudly called family. Best friend of Smudge (deceased). Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 58 Osier Road, Greenmeadows Napier, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Note: For this community, this will be the Mass for that day. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Stone Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.





