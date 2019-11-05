JANSE, Maarten:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, 3rd November 2019, with his loving wife Bunty at his side. Beloved brother of Willem. Much loved father of Michael, Simon and Bridget. Loving Opa of Alexi, Aiden, Sophie, Milly and Indie. A Service for Maarten will be held at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington on Friday, 8th November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a natural burial at Makara Cemetery, Wellington. Messages to the Janse family may be left in Maarten's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, 6037. In lieu of flowers donations can be left at the service or posted to Mary Potter Hospice, P O Box 7442, Wellington South, 6242.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2019