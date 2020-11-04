PAUL, Lyster Allan:
Late of Kelburn. Peacefully at Kena Kena Rest Home on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl. Loved father of David & Connie. Cherished Grandfather of Jane and Christy. Special thanks to Barbara and the team at Kena Kena Rest Home for their love and care. A service to farewell Lyster will be held at the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 1.30pm on Saturday, 7 November, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 4, 2020