NOBLE, Lysbeth: QSM
Former Deputy Mayor of Whanganui and National President of Age Concern. On 25 November 2019, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, surrounded by her loving family, aged 93 years. A Memorial Celebration for Lysbeth will be held in Our Lady's Home of Compassion Chapel, 2 Rhine Street, Island Bay, on Tuesday 3 December 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice may be made online in memory of Lysbeth https://marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/ or can be left at the memorial celebration. All messages to the "Noble Family" C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
