POLGLASE,
Lynnette Joy (Lynne):
Suddenly on Saturday 25th July 2020, at Hutt Hospital. Dearly loved daughter of Dorothy and the late Bill. Loving wife of Rex and mother & mother-in-law of Brett & Jessica, Angela & Claudio, and Lisa & Brendan. Much loved Nanna Abuela to Natasha, Ronan, Hayden, Ashley, Jonathan, Caleb; Luciano, Paula, Claudia; Hayley and Tyler. Lynne will be fondly remembered by her Hope Centre Family. All communications to the Polglase family can be sent C/- PO Box 30-067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service to Farewell and Celebrate Lynne's life will be held in the Hope Centre, 8 Downer Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 31st July 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from July 29 to July 30, 2020