SOMERVILLE, Lynne
(formerly Hipperson):
Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd August 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Loved wife of Wayne and former wife of Matt. Loving Mum to Lisa and Adam, Nana to Lukasz and Kaja. Much loved sister to Callum and Aunty to Thomas and Katie. Stepmother and Nana Lynne to Jenna, Georgia, Mackenzie and Jacob. Loved by wider extended family and many close friends. A service for Lynne will be held in Lychgate Funeral Home, 7 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, on Friday 7th August 2020, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
