LUMMIS, Lynne:
Peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village with family at her side on 4 September 2019; aged 75 years. Much loved wife of Lox; Daughter of Ray and Myrtle Turner. Cherished mother of Jeff and Jon; Nanny of Taylor, Caleb, Annelisa, Andre, Billy and Ella. Dearly loved by family and friends. The Family wish to extend their deep gratitude to Te Omanga Hospice staff. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice, would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Lynne will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 12 September 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Lummis family" PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019