FRANCIS, Lynne Patricia
(nee Spence):
Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice with Dean and Tanya by her side on 3 May 2020. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond (Ray) John Francis. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Tanya & Robert, and Dean & Michelle. Adored nan of Jamie & Larissa, Sam & Julia, Greer, Ben and Brandyn, and great-nan of Maddison and Ryan. Treasured friend of Kay Wellwood. A truly courageous and selfless mother whose family meant the world to her. She will be missed by her family and friends, and will forever be in our hearts.
Now at Peace
Special thanks for the doctors and nursing team at Te Omanga Hospice for their wonderful care. A service for Lynne will be held at a later date, details to come. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Te Omanga Hospice Trust, PO Box 30814, Lower Hutt 5040. All messages to 'The Francis Family', c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2020