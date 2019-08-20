DAVIS, Lynne Marie:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital surrounded by family on 16 August, 2019. Cherished wife of Mark (Sooty), and much loved mum of Jason, Deanne, Michael, Adam and Kerry-Anne. Adored Nanny of all her grandchildren.
No more struggles now,
fly free….
Gone but forever
in our hearts.
A Service for Lynne will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on 22 August, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All messages to the "Davis Family" c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019