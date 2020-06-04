BIRKETT, Lynne:
On 2nd June 2020 at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 56 years. Dearly loved wife of Gary, loved mother of Harry. Much loved daughter of Barry and Sue Blackshaw. Loved sister of Gareth. Messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A private service will be held on Saturday 6th June, at 2.00pm, followed by a cremation. You are welcome to watch the service live streamed at
oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: RosewoodFH
Password: SAZAEP
Published in Dominion Post on June 4, 2020