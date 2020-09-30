GARBETT, Lynn Catherine:
Barry, Karen and Andrew would sincerely like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy at the sad loss of Lynn, a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many people. The many cards, messages, visits, flowers and phone calls were very much appreciated. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service, watched the live stream and helped us celebrate Lynn's amazing life. To everyone else please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.
