GARBETT, Lynn Catherine:
Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on Saturday 29th August 2020, at Wellington Hospital. Aged 71 years. Loved wife and soulmate of Barry, treasured Mum and Mum-in-law of Karen & Scott, and Andrew & Stephania. Adored Grandma to Connor & Kelsey, Logan, Matthew, Norman, Nic, and Alex, Granny Chick to Marco and Lesley. Dearly loved sister-in-law of Rex & Judy, Neil & Liz, and Aida. Special thanks to Drs Jonathan Graham and Sean Sutton and the staff of Ward 5 North for their attentive care of Lynn in her last days. A farewell to celebrate Lynn's life will be held at the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 2.00pm, on Friday, 4th September, to be followed by a private cremation. Due to Covid regulations, attendance at Lynn's service will be limited to 100 people, with access to an adjacent venue for a further 40 people. You can "attend" the service via Live-stream by going to Kapiti Coast Funeral Home/Obituaries/Garbett for live-stream instructions. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be made online via cancernz.org.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2020