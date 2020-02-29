Lynley THOMAS

Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
in Lychgate
Death Notice

THOMAS,
Lynley Bassett (nee Kay):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Huntleigh Home, Wellington, aged 95 years. Loved wife of Frank. Loved mother of Rose. Loved Nana of Katherine. She will be missed by her extended family. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Huntleigh home for their fantastic care of Lynley. A service for Lynley will be held in Lychgate on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 29, 2020
