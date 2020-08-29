VISAGIE,
Lynette (nee Joubert):
On Thursday 27th August 2020. Aged 70. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Lukas. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Thelmarie and Jacob, Johannes and Susan. Loved Grandmother of Jayden, Matthew, Janko, Peter, David and Mila. Messages to Visagie family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Manawatu Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Lynette will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 4th September 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. To view the livestream please email [email protected]co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020